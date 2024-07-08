Candidates asked to protect their future  

By Regina Benneh

Fiapre, July 8, GNA – Mr. Issah Baffoe, the Sunyani Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has advised Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates to refrain from engaging in any malpractices that could compromise their future.

Speaking to the candidates prior to the examination, Mr. Baffoe emphasized that the examination was like any regular examination conducted in the classroom.

He urged parents to provide their children with all the necessary materials to facilitate their preparation and cautioned against overburdening them with excessive household chores during the period to allow them to focus on their studies.

The Sunyani Municipal director advised candidates to rely solely on their knowledge and not seek assistance from friends or attempt to sneak in foreign materials, as that could result in the cancellation of their papers.

According to Mr. Baffoe, 2,431 candidates were writing the examination in the Sunyani West Municipality, comprising 1,226 boys and 1,205 girls, with 112 invigilators overseeing the process.

Mr. Evans Kusi Boadum, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), visited various examination centres in the Municipality accompanied by a team of officials from the Assembly and Education Directorate.

He encouraged candidates to stay focused and avoid any examination malpractices and warned that sanctions would be imposed on those who engaged in such activities.

At Center A in the Fiapre Circuit of the Municipality, Mr. Akidan Augustine reported that 297 candidates, consisting of 145 boys and 152 girls were writing the examination, but two boys were yet to report.

Mr. Gyamfi Sampson at center “B” stated that 270 candidates were writing, comprising 119 boys and 151 girls. Unfortunately, two boys were also absent from the center, with one having traveled outside the country and the other’s absence unexplained.

Students nationwide began the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) with over 569,000 candidates expected to take the exams at about 2,123 centers nationwide.

