BECE: Dormaa West District DCE, District Director inspire candidates   

Nkrankwanta (B/R), July 12, GNA – Mr Francis Kwadwo Oppong, the Dormaa West District Chief Executive has reiterated the need to maintain academic integrity and cautioned candidates writing the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) against malpractices.

Rather, he encouraged the candidates to do well to pass the examination as a motivation to gain admissions and enjoy the government’s flagship Free Senior High School programme.

“The BECE is your major step to climb the educational ladder,” Mr Oppong told the candidates when he toured some examination centres at Nkrankwanta, the district capital.

Accompanied by Mr Enoch Owusu, the Dormaa West District Director of Education, Mr Oppong said his visit was to boost the morale of the candidates in the examination.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to providing quality educational opportunities to all students, as an important ingredient to shaping their life and future.

On his part, Mr Owusu also advised the candidates to uphold integrity and honesty by avoiding sending and using unauthorized and foreign materials including mobile phones to the examination hall.

He said it was crucial to maintain the credibility of the examination process and ensure that the candidates were examined fairly based on their knowledge and abilities and extended his best wishes, inspiring them to strive for success.

