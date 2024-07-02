NYA brainstorms on leveraging technology to enhance agribusiness

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, July 02, GNA – The Northern Regional Secretariat of the National Youth Authority (NYA) has held a day’s inception workshop to strategise on leveraging technology to promote agribusiness among young people.

The event brought together District Directors of NYA and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) officers within the region to discuss a partnership initiative with the Feed the Future Ghana Market Systems and Resilience (MSR) Activity geared towards whipping up the interest of young people in agribusiness.

As part of the partnership deal, a total of 2,000 youth would be mobilised by the NYA in eight districts across the region to equip them with basic technological skills, and how to use the various digital platforms to promote their agribusiness.

The beneficiary districts included Sagnarigu, Gushegu, Yendi, Karaga, East Mamprusi, Mion, Nanton and Mamprugu-Moagduri.

The workshop was also tailored to evaluate the accessibility of the various youth and ICT centres in the districts, and how they could be used to conduct the training for the beneficiaries.

Mr Mumuni Sulemana, Northern Regional Director of NYA, speaking during the event in Tamale, said the rationale behind the partnership was to add value to the agricultural value chain by making it attractive and lucrative for the youth to adopt as a viable business venture.

He said it was part of efforts to adopt sustainable measures to address the issues of youth unemployment and participation in national development.

He urged officers to ensure that they recruited dedicated and committed people, who would use the skills to be acquired to bring about positive change in their lives and community.

Online digital marketing, cyber security, content creation and graphic designing were some of the platforms proposed by participants to be used for the promotion of their businesses.

They raised concerns about inadequate computers at the centres, and called for support to ensure the training was successful.

GNA

