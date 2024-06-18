Zenith Bank Ghana donates laptops and computers to KNUST, Ho Technical University 

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, June 18, GNA – The Zenith Bank Ghana Limited has donated 20 laptops to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and 10 desktop computers to the Ho Technical University (HTU).

The donation follows a long-standing relationship between the Bank and the two institutions.

It also forms part of the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of giving back and positively impacting lives in the communities in which it operates.

Mr. Henry Onwuzurigbo, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Ghana Ltd, who led the Bank’s delegation at the donation to KNUST said the gesture aligned with the Bank’s commitment to advancing Information Communication Technology (ICT) education in institutions.

He said the initiative was anchored on the Bank’s three pillars of People, Technology and Service and a mission of continuing to invest in the best people, technology and environment.

Mr. Onwuzurigbo pledged to strengthen and foster an even more robust relationship with the university and emphasised that the commitment reflected the Bank’s broader strategy of fostering educational partnerships to drive innovation and academic excellence.

“By integrating advanced technological solutions and providing continuous support, the Bank aims to create a collaborative ecosystem that benefits both the institution and the broader community,” he added.

Mr Onwuzurigbo said such partnerships were crucial for equipping the next generation with the skills and resources to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

“This initiative does not only underscore the Bank’s dedication to corporate social responsibility but also its vision to be a catalyst for positive change in the education sector,” he said.

Professor Rita Dickson, Vice Chancellor of KNUST, thanked the Bank for the donation saying it was timely and had come at a time when many students needed laptops to aid their learning.

“We have had many students applying for laptops on the school’s online request portal and the students are waiting to have their requests honoured, so this donation is very timely, and we will ensure that the students get these laptops for learning,” she added.

At HTU, Mr James Wiafe Akenten, Divisional Head at Zenith Bank Ghana, who led the Bank’s delegation reiterated the Bank’s unflinching support towards the advancement of the University and Information Technology.

He highlighted other support they extended to the university as the Bank’s existing awards scheme for the Best Graduating Student of the Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology which he said was evident of the Bank’s interest in aiding with the advancement of the University.

Receiving the computers, Professor Ben Q. Honyenuga, Vice-Chancellor of HTU, commended Zenith Bank’s consistent support to the University.

He said the Bank’s support for the annual Best Graduating Student award at the institution’s congregation and the donation of the computers would ensure much stronger collaborations and mutually beneficial initiatives between the University and the Bank.

Prof. Honyenuga assured the Bank that the computers would benefit the student population.

“The donated computers would immediately be deployed to the University’s E-library to enhance the existing library infrastructure,” he added.

Since the inception of Zenith Bank Ghana, it has differentiated itself from competition by satisfying the changing needs and demands of customers through the deployment of cutting-edge ICT, employment of the best human capital in the industry and a firm commitment to first class customer service delivery.

The Bank’s mission, “To continue to invest in the best people, technology, and environment to underscore the commitment to achieving customer enthusiasm,” is its driving force of all its initiatives.

The Bank is a member of the Ghana Deposit Protection Scheme.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

