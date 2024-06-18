SUICIDE: The Causes and Prevention

By Mavis Anokye Mensah

Accra, June 17,GNA-Suicide is a serious public health issue that has impacted individuals, families, and communities all around the world since records began.

It is a complicated phenomenon with profound psychological, societal and environmental implications.

Understanding the causes, and knowing how to provide support can help to prevent it and give hope to individuals in crisis.

Suicide has become one of the top causes of death worldwide, especially among young people. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 700,000 people die by suicide each year.

Suicide has far-reaching consequences for families, friends, and communities, as well to the severe loss of life.

Suicide never occurs on a single factor, according to experts, instead, it comes from a complicated interaction of numerous variables which include; mental disorder, trauma and abuse, misuse of substances, social isolation, socioeconomic factors.

To prevent such health issue from happening, it would involve an all-inclusive approach, including individuals, communities and organizations.

Few points of strategies can help reduce the number of suicides that occur yearly and they are;

First, such people can be taken to the mental health care for treatment, counselling, or medications can be given to them because they might be suffering from mental illness.

Secondly, public awareness can be raised, that is; organizing education programmes to raise the knowledge of suicide warning signals and how to respond can help lower stigma and encourage people to seek help in communities.

Another could be supportive network; breaking it down, supportive network could include family and friends.

Such people can provide emotional support to persons who are at risk. We can also limit the access to typical suicide weapons such as knives, hazardous drugs and indepth media reportage on suicide.

Mostly, people who end up trying to commit suicide but failed need to be watched over or there should be follow-up care by offering mental health assistance and developing safety measures.

There are ways society can support persons suspected to be considering suicide and they are;

The need to provide a non-judgmental ear to listen to them. Allow them to communicate their feelings and worries to without interruption.

Sometimes family members, friends or helpers should be direct and bold to ask if by any chance they are thinking about suicide. If it happens to be so, they need to be talked through it. Direct questions can provide clarity and show that you care.

You ensure that they are not left alone by staying with them. If possible, remove all means of self-harm.

You need to seek professional help if you think you can’t do it alone. Call a mental health professional, a crisis hotline or even an emergency service, according to the Samaritans, a British mental health advocates.

Then do a follow-up, that is, continuous checking and providing assistance to the victim.

In summary, suicide is an awful occurrence that highlights the importance of mental health treatment, social support, and public awareness.

Understanding the causes and how to provide support can help prevent suicide and give those in need some hope to live.

Remember that reaching out and providing a lifeline can help save lives. If you or someone you know or love is struggling, don’t be afraid to seek assistance or help. Let’s all join hands to help save lives.

GNA

