Utilize AI, technology to improve education management -Administrators urged 

By Benjamin Akoto

Fiapre (B/R), June 18, GNA- University administrators have been advised to utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies to optimize administrative processes.

Reverend Amoah Karikari, President of the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) UENR branch, gave the advice during the 2nd GAUA Administrators Conference 2024, at UNER campus Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality.

The conference under the theme: ‘‘The 21st Century Administrator: Charting a New Paradigm’’ brought together participants from various educational institutions including UENR, University of Cape Coast, Catholic University, Berekum, Al-Faruq, St. Ambrose, Evangelical Presbyterian, and Tamale Colleges of Education.

Rev. Karikari said it was important to leverage on these tools to enhance decision-making, streamline operations and improve the overall educational experience.

He mentioned the need for administrators to develop emotional intelligence to navigate interpersonal dynamics and resolve conflicts effectively.

Rev. Karikari added that it was essential to understand the legal framework governing their employment and conditions of service to ensure compliance and advocating for their rights within the institution.

He stressed the importance of administrators been equipped with knowledge of administrative laws to assert their rights and responsibilities saying such proactive approach was essential in ensuring efficient and effective management within educational institutions.

Rev. Karikari reminded participants that the conference was designed to facilitate the exchange of best practices and innovative approaches to improve administrative functions and address common challenges.

He added the conference was to enhance professional development by equipping participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel as administrators in the 21st century.

Furthermore, the conference aimed to establish strong networks and partnerships among university administrators, fostering a collaborative environment that will drive collective progress within the field.

As part of the two-day event, participants engaged through topics such as emotional intelligence in the workplace and developing emotional intelligence skills for effective leadership.

Additional sessions focused on leveraging technology for efficient higher education administration and management, as well as exploring labour laws and conditions of service for Public Tertiary Institutions in Ghana.

