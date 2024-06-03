West African Mining and Power Exhibition conference opens June 5  

By Stanley Senya, GNA

Accra, May 3, GNA – West African Mining and Power Exhibition conference (WAMPEX) will begin on Wednesday June 5 under the distinguished patronage of the His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King of the Asante Kingdom.

This year’s event marks the 17th edition of the conference and would take place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), and the Grand Arena, respectively in Accra.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said West African Mining and Power Conference (WAMPOC) would be held alongside the exhibition.

It said ministers and key stakeholders in the mining and power industries would attend WAMPEX and WAMPOC 2024.

Dr Sulemanu Koney, President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, said: “The WAMPOC conference is an unparalleled opportunity for industry leaders and stakeholders to converge, discuss, and develop strategic initiatives that will propel the mining and power sectors forward.”

He said this year’s conference would focus on investment, sustainable and innovative practices which align with the commitment to fostering growth and development in the West African sub-region and the African continent as a whole.

“WAMPOC 2024 will feature sessions that delve into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the industry, making it a must-attend event for anyone involved in West Africa’s Mining and Power sectors”, he added.

The statement said WAMPOC offers an exclusive platform for participants to engage in interactive discussions with government officials and key stakeholders driving the future of the West African mining and power sectors.

It said trade visitors could visit the exhibition for free, attend sessions at the learning academy on the exhibition floor, and enjoy networking opportunities with thousands of professionals from across the region.

“This year, the event will feature over 160 exhibitors, from 20 countries serving as the key gathering for senior professionals, government representatives, and stakeholders in these sectors, offering a platform to stay updated on the latest industry developments, address critical challenges, and explore future opportunities”, it said.

It said WAMPEX would also feature a forward-thinking and engaging Learning Academy Programme with key presentations and demonstrations, innovative product demonstrations from renowned international suppliers to enhance the informative nature of these workshops, and ensuring attendees experience the latest products and solutions first-hand.

This, it said would help attendees explore different solutions to their challenges, source essential equipment, and build relationships with key suppliers and service providers.

For seventeen years, WAMPEX and WAMPOC has been the premier platforms in West Africa for the international mining and power industries, attracting exhibitors from across the globe, the statement added.

