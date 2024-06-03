MTN will continue to support the media  

Agnes Ansah

Accra, June 03, GNA – MTN Ghana, a leading telecommunications company, has affirmed its commitment to supporting the media in the dissemination of information.

Mr Stephen Blewett , CEO, MTN Ghana, gave the assurances when he, together with his team, paid a courtesy call on the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

The meeting took place at the GJA’s headquarters in Accra.

The courtesy call was to enable Mr Blewett, who assumed office earlier this year, to introduce himself to the executives of GJA.

Mr Blewett said one of the goals of MTN Ghana was to connect people nationwide, which the media had supported greatly.

He said enabling people to be connected to the network made access to information easier.

He assured the executives of the GJA of MTN’s support for various programmes of the Association, including the upcoming 75th GJA anniversary, the 28th GJA Awards ceremony and other training and capacity building programmes.

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, GJA President, commended MTN for its interest in seeing the Ghanaian media grow.

He said the media had the ability to shape minds and control people’s thought process and emphasised the need to train practitioners to ensure highest journalistic standards.

“…If media practitioners are not trained to act professionally, the citizenry would suffer.”

He also said the support would help sustain and create a vibrant media, which was protected from attacks.

Mr Dwumfour assured Mr Blewett of the media’s support to MTN Ghana for mutual benefit.

The GJA President was in the company of Mr Dominic Hlordzi, GJA National Organizing Secretary, and Mr Charles Okai, GJA Greater Accra Regional Chairman.

Mr Blewett was accompanied by Madam Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Head of Communications, and Madam Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer.

GNA

