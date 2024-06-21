We will call off strike after meeting members-CETAG President 

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, June 21, GNA- Mr Prince Obeng-Himah, President of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG), says the Association will only call off its strike after meeting with its constituent bodies.

“As it stands now, the strike is still on, and we will meet our members on June 21, 2024, to conclude our decisions to resume work,” he said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

The National Labour Commission (NLC), on Thursday, June 20, after meeting with stakeholders, directed CETAG members to call off their strike.

The Commission said it would proceed to court to compel the government to implement its ruling on the conditions of service of members of CETAG.

Mr Obeng-Himah said the Commission had directed CETAG and the employer to appear before the Commission on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

CETAG on Friday, June 14, 2024, declared an indefinite strike over the government’s delay in implementing the NLC Arbitral Award Orders and negotiated service conditions.

The strike is aimed at pushing the government to meet CETAG’s demands, including the payment of one month’s salary to each member for additional duties performed in 2022 and the application of agreed rates of allowances payable to public universities to deserving CETAG members.

Mr Benjamin Arthur, the Chief Executive, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), on Friday June 14, 2024, at a press briefing described the indefinite strike by CETAG as illegal and of bad faith.

The FWSC said CETAG was in breach of the agreement signed with the government on May 22, 2023, where both parties agreed to resort to the NLC to address any disagreement.

GNA

