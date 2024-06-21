Every Ghanaian child will have access to quality education – Gender Minister 

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, June 21, GNA – Madam Darkoa Newman, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection says the government is committed to ensuring that every child in Ghana has access to quality education, no matter their background, location, or ability.

“We believe that education is the key to unlocking the potential of our children and securing a brighter future for our nation.

Madam Newman made the remark during the ministry’s commemoration of this year’s “Day of the African Child” on Thursday in Accra.

The Day was marked under the theme “Education for all Children in Ghana: Improving Access for All.”

The theme was adapted from one proposed by the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child for the DAC 2024 celebration- “Education for all Children in Africa: The Time is Now.”

The Minister said the theme was consistent with Agenda 2040 of the African Union, which sought to guarantee that every African child had access to quality education, healthcare, and protection from discrimination, exploitation and violence.

She said the theme chosen in Ghana was in line with the AU Agenda 2040, which called for expanding access to quality education for all children through the improvement of literacy and learning outcomes, the enhancement of vocational and technical education, and the promotion of inclusive education for children with disabilities, among other things.

Madam Newman, who also the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South Constituency, said Ghana would help realize the African Union’s Agenda 2040 for a transformed and developed continent by providing every child in the country access to a quality education.

“We recognize the progress made so far, but we also acknowledge the persisting challenges that hinder our children’s ability to reach their full potential.

“We come together to recommit ourselves to addressing these challenges, learn from each other’s experiences, and to work collectively towards a brighter future for all Ghanaian children.

“Let us work together as partners and agencies to create an inclusive and supportive education system that leaves no child behind..Let us invest in our children’s future and build a Ghana where every child can thrive and reach their full potential,” she said.

Mr Constant Tchona, the Country Director of Plan International Ghana, stated in a message read for her, that Ghana had made significant progress in offering free senior high school education.

“However, it is very important for us to address the gaps that have been identified and address them holistically to ensure the effective implementation of the policy,” he suggested.

Dr Afisah Zakariah, Chief Director of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection noted that while child protection has improved, significant strides had been made in education, including free senior high school, free STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), and free compulsory universal basic education (FCUBE).

“However, we have to face the ongoing difficulties and renew our commitment to conquering them.

“Together, let’s establish a safe space where children can develop, study, and dream without fear. Only when our children are given the opportunity to thrive will we be able to realize our goal of a united and thriving Ghana,” she stated.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

