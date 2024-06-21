Access Bank increases support to education under “A sandal more” initiative 

Accra, June 21, GNA – Access Bank has deepened its partnership with the Ghana Education Service (GES) by embarking on the second phase of its “A sandal more for a better tomorrow” initiative.

The initiative is aimed at providing high-quality and comfortable footwear produced from used car tyres for underprivileged school children nationwide.

It is to support the promotion of quality and inclusive education for all children, and environmental sustainability in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) four and eleven.

Mr Olumide Olatunji, Managing Director, Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, said the phase two of the initiative demonstrated the Bank’s dedication to supporting education, enhancing sustainability, and entrepreneurship.

He said this when Management of the Bank received a delegation form GES at its headquarters in Accra.

During the meeting, key representatives from Access Bank and GES discussed the implementation strategies for phase two of the initiative, outlining plans to reach more schools and students in the coming months.

Mr Olatunji said the Bank would remain committed to working collaboratively with GES to make positive impact on the lives of pupils through the project while creating opportunities for a brighter future for the youth of Ghana.

Dr Eric Nkansah, Director General of GES, lauded the Bank for its renewed commitment towards the country’s education by extending the initiative to reach more beneficiaries.

“As the partnership between Access Bank and GES continues to grow, it serves as a shining example of how collaborative efforts can lead to transformative change in communities,” he said.

Dr Nkansah stated that the initiative was the way for a more inclusive and sustainable future for the youth of Ghana.

He expressed confidence that the partnership would continue to yield positive impacts for Ghana’s education ecosystem and Access Bank.

The phase two of the “A sandal more for a better tomorrow” initiative is in partnership with GES, Horseman shoes, and Chaint Afrique.

It is aimed at providing functional footwear made from used car tyres to school children, as a way of promoting a sense of dignity and self-confidence among beneficiaries.

Access Bank was recognised as the 2024 Most Innovative Bank for Community Development by Global Finance Awards.

The recognition was attributed to the Bank’s leadership in driving sustainability and corporate social responsibility.

The Bank presently operates through more than 700 branches and service outlets in 22 countries, including the UAE, UK, and France, and three representative offices in China, India, and Lebanon.

It has a focus on responsible finance by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive economic, social, and environmental prosperity, while making a positive impact in the communities it serves.

GNA

