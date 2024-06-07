Volta Minister urges citizens to protect the prevailing peace in the country

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, June 7, GNA – Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, has urged the citizens to safeguard the peace and unity prevailing in the country.

He said though the country had successfully conducted elections eight times, tension continued to rise, and mistrust deepened during election year.

Dr Letsa was speaking at the first meeting of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) in Ho.

The Minister asked the Municipal and Districts Assemblies to support the establishment of municipal and district elections security taskforce.

He said the taskforce’s formation was essential to addressing emerging election security issues and fostering confidence among the key stakeholders in the electoral processes.

Dr Letsa said no peaceful intervention was too small, urging all not to shy away from correcting those whose actions threatened the peace of the country.

He said their goal was to ensure that the region was safe and secure for all to go about their daily businesses, protect the environment, and leverage its economic potential to improve the wellbeing and quality of life for all.

“We are pursuing this vision by facilitating the creation of decent job opportunities in the agriculture value chain, tourism, creative arts, information communication technology in line with the social and economic programme objective of the President dubbed “Agenda do Jobs.”

The Minister said the region had been made attractive for investment of all kinds and preferred tourism destinations for many, noting that this was evident in the increase seminars and conferences being hosted in the region in the past few years.

GNA

