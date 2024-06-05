USA Expresses Gratitude to Moroccan King for Humanitarian Aid to Gaza 

Accra, June 5, GNA -The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, expressed the “gratitude” of the United States to His Majesty King Mohammed VI for Morocco’s humanitarian contributions to Gaza and called for Morocco’s support for the proposal of President of the United States of America, Mr Joseph R. Biden, to “achieve an enduring ceasefire in Gaza and secure the release of all hostages”.

“The Secretary conveyed his gratitude to King Mohammed VI for Morocco’s humanitarian contributions to Gaza,” said the Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, Matthew Miller, in a statement issued in Washington, following a telephone conversation between the Secretary of State and Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

The US secretary of State also stressed the importance of Morocco’s support for President Biden’s proposal as “a means of building a more integrated, peaceful and stable Middle East region”, the Spokesman noted.

“The Secretary underscored that the proposal would greatly benefit both Palestinians and Israelis, allow a surge in humanitarian assistance into Gaza, enable the return of displaced persons to areas throughout Gaza, and permit international reconstruction efforts to begin,” the statement added.

During this conversation, the two officials “agreed on the importance of continuing to coordinate closely to advance peace and security in the region,” the same source noted.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, had given His Highest Instructions to deploy a humanitarian food aid operation, by land, for the Palestinian population of Gaza and the Holy City of Al Quds.

Morocco was the first country to use this unprecedented overland route to deliver humanitarian aid directly to the beneficiaries since the outbreak of armed hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

This large-scale humanitarian operation benefiting the Palestinian population confirmed the efficient commitment and ongoing concern of His Majesty King Mohammed VI for the Palestinian cause.

The Kingdom also stressed the importance of the proposals put forward by the President of the United States of America, Mr. Joseph R. Biden, aimed at promoting a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, access to humanitarian aid, the protection of civilians, the return of displaced persons, and the reconstruction of destroyed areas.

The Kingdom of Morocco “hopes that the various parties concerned will adhere to this initiative and commit to implementing its various phases”, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates in a statement.

GNA

