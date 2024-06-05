2024 Emancipation Day Celebration launched to rekindle unity among African descent  

By Hafsa Obeng/Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, June 5, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority on Tuesday launched this year’s Emancipation Day Celebration to rekindle unity among African descent and build stronger communities.

The celebration, which is scheduled to commence from July 22 to August 1, 2024, would be on the theme: “Unity and Resilience; Building Stronger Communities for a Brighter Future.”

Mr Mark Okraku-Mantey, Deputy Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture (MoTAC), said the theme for this year’s celebration “reflects on our ancestors’ struggles and triumphs, drawing strength from their resilience as we strive to build stronger, more cohesive communities.”

He said the harsh reality of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade and its consequences could not be denied, adding that recrimination, suspicion, blame, and mutual distrust between the African Diaspora and those on the continent would only perpetuate the exploitation of the Blackman.

Mr Okraku-Mantey encouraged Africans, home and abroad, to acknowledge the importance of Emancipation Day to pay tribute to our forebearer of the struggle for freedom from bondage.

“I wish to state that those of us Africans at home and abroad must be encouraged to see the wisdom of the internationalization of the Emancipation Day celebration. Its acknowledgement is essential so we must all come together on August 1st each year to praise our great ancestors who featured prominently in the emancipation process,” he said.

He added that “they have paved the way for us with their gory spirit, determination, purpose, and meaning of Emancipation. Let us allow their blood, sweat, and tears to continue to inform our lives as we prepare to meet the challenges ahead.”

Mr Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Tourism Authority, highlighted the plans to refurbish tourist sites, to observe the courage, community, and culture of African ancestors and the diaspora.

“We are looking at the redevelopment of the various tourist sites for the Emancipation Day. Currently, we have work ongoing at the Salaga Slave Market and many more. We are basing this on the courage of our ancestors who fought relentlessly, we also want to celebrate the community of African diaspora, the culture of Africans,” he added.

Professor Esi Sutherland-Addy, Executive Director, PANAFEST Foundation, pleaded with traditional leaders to look within our culture and find things that would move us to understand that every time a festival is celebrated, it is important to acknowledge those who fought for our independence.”

She said there was a need for a deliberate effort to use social media to promote some of the past information about how Ghana became emancipated and those who contributed to the journey that has brought us this far.

“From today let us try to get back on track to do things that will grow us. It will not happen by itself, but we have to deliberately do it,” she added.

The launch was organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture (MoTAC) as well as the PANAFEST Foundation.

