LEAP: Government to pay more than GHC103 million to 324,073 households from July 1 

By Priscilla Oye Ofori, GNA

Accra, June 30, GNA — The Government effective July 1, 2024, will pay GHC 103,251,072.01 to 324,073 households under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme, Ms Dakoa Newman, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has said.

She said the payment was for the 89th cycle, which were January and February 2024.

Ms Newman said this at a press conference on Friday, June 28, 2024, in Accra to address issues surrounding LEAP grant payments.

She attributed the delay in payment to Government planning, strategies and sensitisations to revise the amount paid to beneficiaries.

“With immediate effect, the cash grants provided to households enrolled on to the LEAP programme will see a 100 per cent increase (Doubling of the Double),” she said.

The Minister said the revised grant amounts would take immediate effect ensuring that their far-reaching benefits were felt without delay.

She said one eligible member household would now receive GHC 256.00 from GHC 128.00, two member household would receive GHC304.00 from GHC152.00, three member households, GHC 352.00 from GHC 176.00 and four member household, GHC 424.00 from GHC 212.00 bi-monthly.

Ms Dakoa explained that it was to provide relief and support to the beneficiaries to enable them meet their basic needs more effectively as well as invest in their future well-being.

“… And we believe with factors such as inflation, that has affected all of us in this country, it is necessary that the amount given to these beneficiaries is scaled upwards, and that is the reason for ensuring that we double the amounts that they are receiving and able to get the full benefits from the monies being given to them,” she stated.

The Minister debunked the notion that “foot soldiers” of the ruling Party were the beneficiaries of the grants.

Ms Dakoa said there was a rigorous assessment and reassessment processes to ensure that the right people were enrolled onto the programme.

According to her, out of the 2.4 million extremely poor people in the country, the LEAP programme catered to 1.4 million.

She assured beneficiaries that the Ministry would no longer default in payment of the grants.

GNA

