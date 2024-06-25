Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui joins chiefs, elders to celebrate Akwasidae Festival

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Assin Kushea (CR), June 25, GNA – Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII, the Paramount Chief of Amugo-Vego Traditional Area, has joined the Chiefs and people of Assin Kushea in the Assin North District of the Central Region to celebrate this year’s Akwasidae festival.

The participation by Togbi Gligui, who is also the ‘Dufia’ of Anyako Konu in the Volta region, was to honour Nana Ehunabobrim Pra Agyensaim VI, Paramount Chief of Assin Kushea Owirenkyi Kingdom.

Togbi Gligui in his address during the ceremony held at the Assin Kushea palace, stated that the visit was to show the great relationship between the Anlo’s and the Akan’s geared towards the development of the country.

He said participation would further strengthen the needed unity for community development and progress among the various traditional areas.

“Today, l have learnt a lot from Nana Ehunabobrim Pra Agyensaim and it is not about where we are coming from. We are here to show to the entire world that we stand for unity, togetherness, and progress of our people.”

Togbi Gligui further stated that it was time the various ethnic groups did away with all forms of differences and united to build a stronger society that would benefit all.

He urged the people to embrace and prioritise unity and togetherness that would bring more progress, job opportunities, alleviate poverty, foster economic freedom, and others for a successful leaving.

“I commend the chiefs and people of Assin Kushea for emerging as the neatest town in the whole of Ghana. Cleanliness is next to Godliness. We have learnt a lot from this too,” he added.

Nana Ehunabobrim Pra Agyensaim, during the ceremony, charged all traditional leaders to get united devoid of ethnicity and tribe.

He appealed to all political parties and their followers to preach peace before, during, and after the December polls.

Some Anlo chiefs present at the celebration included Togbi Agordor III, Togbi Agbetsi Zewu II, Togbi Tete Dziekpor II, Togbi Solaga II, Togbi Adzomanyi ll, Togbi Azameti lll, Togbi Patamia IV, and others.

GNA

