Surge in crime, offensive youth behaviour due to cultural knowledge deficit – Sosu 

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, June 3, GNA – Mr. Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Madina Constituency, says the increase in crime and “unacceptable” cultural behaviours among the youth is due to lack of knowledge on socio-cultural values.

He noted that the younger generation had been completely cut off from the country’s cultural heritage and had lost their real identity due to the lack of sensitisation to appreciate the cultural values and norms that impacted positively on the older generation.

The MP, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at a press conference in Accra to announce this year’s National Heritage Quiz Competition scheduled for August 2024, noted that the trend must change as it threatened the socio-cultural development and direction of the country.

“Many young people of our generation are losing a sense of belonging, a sense of culture and a sense of our national heritage…indeed a nation that does not know its heritage cannot foster a good future. If you don’t know where you are coming from, you can never get to your destination,” he said.

The upcoming quiz, an initiative of the Ghana Tourism Authority in Partnership with the GES, National Commission on Culture, National Folklore Board, Ghana T-VET Service among other stakeholders, will be officially launched this month.

It will be held at the zonal, regional, and national levels and have participants from Senior High, Technical and STEM schools.

The MP hailed the initiative as a step in the right direction as it would provide a platform to teach the youth and encourage them to imbibe and pride themselves in their cultural heritage.

“I believe that this quiz competition is going to be an opportunity to foster national growth, to deepen our own knowledge and appreciation of Ghana’s culture and our national heritage.”

Mr. Stephen Ampem Darko-Koranteng, the Dean of Faculties, Lister Educational Institute, added that the competition, hosted by his outfit, would foster “a sense of national pride, cultural awareness and intergenerational dialogue”.

He said it would empower the youth to become passionate ambassadors for the country’s heritage both within its borders and beyond.

