Stakeholders urged to work hard to improve sanitation in West Gonja

By Regina Atule

Damongo, June 07, GNA – Mr. Mustapha Badimsugru Adam, the West Gonja Municipal Coordinating Director, has urged stakeholders to intensify their efforts to improve the sanitation situation in the municipality.

He expressed concern about the current state of sanitation in the area, noting that the public was eagerly awaiting tangible action from the relevant authorities to address the issue.

He was speaking during the Municipal Inter-Agency Coordinating Committee meeting on sanitation, held in Damongo in the Savannah Region.

Mr. Adam, while acknowledging the Municipal Environmental Health Unit’s efforts to maintain a clean environment, emphasised that they needed to do more to achieve significant progress and underscored the importance of collective efforts and collaboration among stakeholders to effect meaningful change in sanitation.

Mr. Zakari Budali, West Gonja Municipal Environmental Health Officer, identified indiscriminate waste disposal and open defecation as major challenges in the municipality.

“Despite various interventions aimed at achieving Open Defecation Free (ODF) status, the outcomes have been disappointing,” he added.

Mr. Budali attributed the situation to lack of commitment from community members resulting in a decline in the number of communities declared ODF.

He called for attitudinal change and regular monitoring to overcome the challenges hindering the achievement of ODF in the municipality.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

