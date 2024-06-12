Speaker Bagbin tasks Committee to table report on Affirmative Action Bill before plenary

By Iddi Yire

Accra, June 12, GNA – Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has tasked the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs to present and lay its report on the Affirmative Action and Gender Equality Bill, 2023, before plenary.

“This meeting is thus tight and challenging. That notwithstanding, Parliament is called upon to consider some critical legislation, motions, agreements and oversight responsibilities to deepen the democratic culture and to ensure a smooth transition to the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.”

Speaker Bagbin tasked the committee on the resumption of the House from the Easter Recess; for the Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

“The agenda for this meeting, therefore, includes urgent legislations for consideration. These are, and I will just mention a few – the Affirmative Action (and Gender Equality) Bill, 2023. Committee, this week, we want the report to be presented and laid, you have no excuse. This time around, you have no excuse.”

The Speaker also cited the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the International Business or Economic Transactions, Bill, 2024; the Parliamentary Transition Bill, and the Budget Bill, as part of the 19 Bills at various Committee stages.

Touching on the Parliamentary Transition Bill, Speaker Bagbin said the Bill was a very critical Bill for the august House to consider; saying “and we need to get it through, so that we can have a better transitional arrangement put in place for the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic”.

Speaker Bagbin said the over 80 Bills yet to be presented to the House might have to be considered in due course.

He said five instruments were before Committees, 72 more to be presented, 149 papers before various Committees, 59 more to be presented and some agreements, lined up to be passed or approved.

He noted that copies of the agenda of the meeting would be given to every member of the House.

“This meeting is however proposed to end with the month of July, unless otherwise decided by the House. The weight of business to be considered by the House at this meeting is clearly immeasurable,” he stated.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

