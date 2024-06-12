Ken Agyapong joins Bawumia’s campaign tour to electrify atmosphere at Suame Magazine

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, June 12, GNA – In a move that has re-invigorated the political landscape of the Ashanti Region, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, the member of Assin Central joined Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP Flagbearer, on his campaign tour of Suame on Tuesday.

The charismatic MP made a grand entrance in Suame, a key industrial and commercial hub in Kumasi, thus significantly boosting the morale of the Party’s supporters.

The electrifying presence of Mr Agyapong was positive for the Party’s quest to win the December 7 polls, as he addressed the enthusiastic crowd gathered in Suame.

Known for his fiery oratory skills and robust political persona, Mr Agyapong did not disappoint as the energy in Suame was further boosted when Dr. Bawumia took the stage to address the audience.

The NPP Flagbearer warmly welcomed Mr Agyapong to the campaign tour, emphasising the importance of unity within the Party to achieve the common goal of winning the 2024 Election.

Vice President Bawumia’s speech resonated with the audience as he highlighted his plans to continue driving economic growth, enhance technological infrastructure, and create job opportunities in the Ashanti Region and across the country.

As a testament to their camaraderie and shared vision, Dr. Bawumia extended an invitation to Mr Agyapong to visit Suame Magazine, the largest industrial area in Kumasi, known for its vibrant auto repairs and engineering businesses.

The Suame Magazine symbolises the industrious spirit of the Ashanti people.

The visit aimed to underscore the commitment of the party to support local industries and small businesses.

The appearance of both Dr. Bawumia and Mr Agyapong in Suame has undoubtedly galvanised support among the Party’s supporters and sympathisers, setting a positive tone for the ongoing campaign.

The duo coming together to campaign after they competed for the Party’s flagbearership slot has exemplified the collaborative spirit within the Elephant family and their collective ambition to drive Ghana towards a brighter future.

GNA

