Shatta Wale supports Buz Stop Boys clean-up campaign with GH₵30,000 

Accra, June 12, GNA – Multiple award-winning Reggae-Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has donated GH₵30,000 to the “Buz Stop Boys,” a group of sanitation volunteers.

On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Shatta Wale participated in the group’s clean-up exercise at Alajo, Accra, and made this donation to support their environmental efforts.



In a brief remark at the presentation ceremony event, the celebrated artiste praised Buz Stop Boys for leading community mobilisation to maintain the environment clean through various sanitation efforts.



“I came here to simply support and motivate them (the Buzz Stop Boys) in their efforts. We all know that the system is hard, so if we have people like them going to communities to make sure our environment is safe, I think they deserve support.

“So through my foundation, I deem it right to support their campaign, and I hope they would go on in making our environment clean to promote healthy living,” the musician said.

He also urged the youth to support the group of volunteers and hopes their various campaigns will make a big difference in keeping our communities clean.

Shatta Wale has joined the list of a few musicians who have supported the sanitation initiative of the Buz Stop Boys who are contributing to mitigate sanitation issues in the country.

The Buz Stop Boys have over the past months received massive commendation for their efforts to keep Accra clean after clearing choked gutters in numerous communities.

