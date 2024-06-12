Ghanaian artistes’ absence at 2024 AfroNation Portugal disturbing — Berny Sarfo 

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 12, GNA – Mr. Berny Sarfo, Chief Executive Officer of Bizzle Entertainment, says the absence of Ghanaian artistes at this year’s AfroNation Portugal, is a bad signal for the music industry.

This year’s AfroNation Portugal concert is being headlined by Rema, Asake, Ninho, J Hus, Diamond Platnumz, Tyla, the Compozers and Odumodublvck.

In past years Ghanaian artistes have been ever present at the AfroNation global shows with the likes of Black Sherif, Camidoh and Stonebwoy rocking the concert.

According to Mr Sarfo, who is a renowned Ghanaian event promoter, the absence of Ghanaian artistes at this year’s music event shows the lack of investment in our artistes and the decline of Ghana’s global music presence.

”Ghana is one of the leading nations in Afro music, and not having any artiste on the bill at this year’s AfroNation Portugal is so disturbing and also demonstrates that our artistes are not yet there.

”We need massive investment in our artistes so that they can play shows outside the country because that is one of the biggest ways of promoting Ghana. The investment can come from private individuals or even the government so as to help artists reach the international music audience,” he said.

The renowned promoter also urged Ghanaian artistes to step up their game on the international stage so as to gain recognition and get booked for major international shows.

”We have the talent to compete at the highest level of world music, and giving artistes all the support would prove crucial to our global music presence, and all stakeholders should work towards that. If Ghanaian music thrives globally, we all become beneficiaries,” he said.

The Bizzle Entertainment CEO has over the years staged some successful shows in Europe with some Ghanaians artistes headlining the events and has helped book many of them for other shows around the world.

GNA

