Newmont organises “Read to Inspire” to enhance literacy in community schools 

Accra, June 12, GNA – Newmont’s Women and Allies Business Resource Group (BRG) in Ahafo has organised its ‘Read to Inspire’ outreach programme to improve literacy among basic school students in the Ahafo mine and Ahafo North projects’ host communities.

The Group distributed over 10,000 exercise books, textbooks, and other stationery to five schools, along with volunteers, who engaged in reading sessions with the students.

The schools included Afrisipakrom Roman Catholic Cluster of Schools, Susuanso Roman Catholic, Susuanso Presbyterian School, and the Methodist and Roman Catholic Basic Schools in Kenyasi No. 1.

This is contained in a press release from the Company and made available to the Ghana News Agency.

According to the statement, the Group since 2017, had supported schools in Newmont’s host communities through donations and mentoring of pupils and students.

It said it was one of the Company’s diversity and inclusion initiatives aimed at fostering a supportive and inclusive environment within the Organisation.

The statement said the Group focused on empowering women and their allies through various initiatives, activities, and programmes.

According to the statement, Mr. Peter Vaadi, the Headmaster of Afrisipakrom Roman Catholic Cluster of Schools, appreciated the gesture, saying, “We thank Newmont for its support to communities in this enclave, and we will ensure that the donation is used for its intended purpose. Considering that we just started a new term, this donation will greatly support teaching and learning.”

Also, Charlotte Baffour Awuah, Headmistress of Susuanso Roman Catholic School, thanked the BRG and highlighted the impact on students preparing for their exams.

Knowing the value of educational resources, Newmont Women and Allies BRG has continuously invested in such programmes to support literacy and child education.

Over the years, Newmont has driven various literacy and educational initiatives in its host communities, including the Newmont Gold-4-Gold Childhood Reading Literacy Programme.

Launched in partnership with United Way Ghana and the Ghana Library Authority in 2019, this programme aims to enhance literacy among lower primary children in targeted communities.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

