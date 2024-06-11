SEL, ECG Training Centre, organises seminar on innovative power solutions

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, June 11, GNA – The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Training Centre, in collaboration with Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL), USA, has organised a one-day seminar on innovative solutions and ideas.

The seminar held at the ECG Training Centre in Tema was under the International Technical Exchange programme.

It was aimed at improving modern trends in power systems for the electricity distribution sector in the sub-region.

Participants at the seminar included officers of the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), Northen Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), ECG, the Volta River Authority (VRA), and the Bui Power Authority.

Experts and professionals at the seminar held discussions on transformer monitoring and control, micro-grid power plant controller applications, as well as powerful computing and software for distribution management.

Other areas covered included the use of travelling waves to locate faults on transmission lines.

Mr. Godfred Mensah, the Director of the ECG Training Centre, in an address, encouraged participants to take advantage of the seminar and show enthusiasm towards the knowledge to be shared.

Mr. Sthit Sharma, the team leader of SEL, together with his colleagues, took participants through the various topics of discussion.

Participants, during an open session, shared their experiences on the various topics and provided input on the technologies that were discussed to enhance their work.

