Sefwi-Bekwai SHS wins Western North renewable energy challenge competition

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu

Sefwi- Awaso (WN/R), June 11, GNA – Students of the Sefwi-Bekwai Senior High School (SHS) in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality have won the 2024 Western North Regional Renewable Energy Challenge Competition as defending champions.

They won the competition with a project work that demonstrated the purification of water, designed to address issues related to pollution of water in areas where illegal mining was rampant.

They scored 76.2 points to win the competition, while Sefwi-Wiawso SHS placed second with 70 points, and Awaso STEM SHS came third with 69.5 points with Queens Girls SHS and St. Joseph’s SHS recording 66 and 64.8 points respectively.

The champions would represent the region at the zonal level.

The challenge, organised by the Energy Commission in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES), was under the theme: “Application of Renewable Energy Technologies in Solving Land Degradation and Water Pollution.”

Mr Julius Nkansah–Nyarko, the General Manager, Renewable Energy and Project Coordinator, Energy Commission, said the challenge sought to promote energy research and development among students, and facilitate the establishment of mentorship programme to advance ideas into game-challenging solutions.

He said the challenge was also to assist students to come out with innovative skills, ideas, and projects to transform the energy sector, especially on lands and water bodies in Ghana.

He said: “It is to serve as a platform to foster renewable energy-focused research and development among students and facilitate mentorship programmes that encourage the transformation of ideas into impactful and commercially viable solutions.”

Mr Nkansah explained that the competition would be grouped into the Southern and Northern zones and that three schools would be selected from each zone to compete for the grand finale in October this year in Accra.

Mr Frederick Owusu, the Western North Regional STEM and SHS Coordinator, on behalf of the Western North Regional Director of Education, expressed gratitude to the organizers, sponsors, teachers, and students for the good job done.

He also commended the Energy Commission for the educative and innovative programme, which he noted would help transform the economy and enhance the lives of students.

Mr Owusu congratulated the winners and encouraged them to work harder as they prepared to represent the region at the zonal level.

GNA

