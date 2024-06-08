Petroleum Commission green’s Diabene SHS in Takoradi  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Diabenekrom (WR), June 8, GNA – The Western Regional office of the Petroleum Commission (PC) has planted variety of trees to enhance the ecology of the Diabene Senior High School in the Essikado/Ketan Constituency of the Western Region.

The PC team, led by Mr. Alfred Ayah, Regional Manager, Madam Sekyiwaa Darko, the Community Relations Officer and other management staff took turns to plant some of the species in and around the school compound to create a hedge as well as improve upon the aesthetic of the school.

The petroleum Commission provided 200 coconut seedlings, 200 oil palm seedlings and 200 of assorted timber trees for the project, which was in line with government’s agenda to replenish the vegetative cover to improve climatic conditions in the country.

The Western Regional Manager of the Petroleum Commission said the trees when well nurtured would improve the ecology, economic aspect of the school life and also the general environment.

He tasked the students to take good care of the trees for the future.

Reverend Peter Bontha Kisseih, the Headmaster of the School, was grateful to the Petroleum Commission for supporting the school.

He said the school was currently in dire need of education infrastructure to change its fortunes for the best.

Reverend Kisseih called on all well-meaning Ghanaians, education stakeholders and philanthropists and organisations to support the school.

Master Samuel Kofi Asamoah, an Agriculture student said the extension practices, including mulching, watering and running where applicable would be strictly adhered to for the trees to develop.

