Ningo Prampram Assembly marks tree planting exercise with 2000 seedlings 

By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA

Prampram, June 8, GNA – The Ningo Prampram District Assembly (NiPDA) in the Greater Accra Region has participated in the 2024 National Tree Planting exercise with 2000 seedlings of different species across communities in the area.

The exercise commenced with a short ceremony at the Prampram Senior High School, where stakeholders, including Mr Tetteh Al Latif Amanor, the District Chief Executive (DCE), planted some of the trees within the institution’s premises.

Mr Amanor, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the tree planting exercise had come to stay and urged Ghanaians to embrace the move and plant trees to safeguard the environment.

He said most countries, including Ghana, were battling with the issue of climate change, and the one surest way to win the battle was to plant trees to restore what had been lost over the years through human activities.

The DCE stated that discussing ways to combat climate change was more theoretical while planting trees demonstrated the practical aspect of how the fight could be won.

He said Ningo-Prampram had arable land, and it was the duty of the residents within the district to protect the environment and make it friendly for generations.

Mr Amanor indicated that illegal sand winning was a challenge confronting the district and advised that people involved in such illegalities must desist from such acts.

Mr Peter Djan, the Headmaster of Prampram Senior High School, expressed gratitude to the District Assembly for planting trees in the school.

He said this would contribute to sustaining and maintaining green environments, and it would be prudent for citizens to become environmental stewards.

He appealed to the authorities to consider planting trees at the various institutions dotted across the district to beautify and enhance their environment.

