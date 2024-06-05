Pearson PTE to soon set up test center in Kumasi

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, Jun 05, GNA – Pearson PTE, an international English language examination provider, has announced plans to set up a test centre in Kumasi.

This is to help reduce the time and risk of prospective candidates having to travel to Accra to take the examinations.

Pearson PTE is a secured test of English language examination that is needed for studying abroad or migration purposes.

Ms. Eugenia Odame Yeboah, Business Development Specialist of Pearson PTE, who made this known during an open day event in Kumasi, explained that, often people who intended to travel outside Ghana for educational purposes required transferable skills to think outside the box and such examinations helped shape the minds of travelers.

She said the test assessed one’s speaking, writing, reading and listening skills within the shortest possible time.

The Open Day, which targeted university lecturers, heads of schools and travel agents, was used to expose participants to educational resources Pearson offered and how beneficial it is to learning institutions and individuals.

Ms. Yeboah indicated that the educational portal’s resolve was to constantly re-evaluate the skills students would need for a digital future, adding that, Pearson was developing the tools and solutions that could help prepare learners for success in future.

Mr. Frank Segbawu, Director NNF Esquire Limited, a Ghanaian book publisher, said the group had over the years provided textbooks, teaching and learning resources both in print and digitally across the age groups from pre-schools to tertiary.

He said it was important learners got the right resources in terms of reading materials to help them excel in their studies, adding that, inadequate materials constrained students to do more in the field of academics.

GNA

