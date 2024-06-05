Ghana Kidney Association commends government for supporting patients’ dialysis treatment

BY Kwabia Owusu-Mensah

Kumasi June 5, GNA – The Ghana Kidney Association (GKA) has applauded government’s decision to offer some temporary support to patients receiving dialysis treatment as part of their renal care.

The Association said it was also particularly happy that the government was offering 100 percent dialysis treatment support for kidney patients under 18 years and those above 60 years of age.

Professor Sampson Antwi, President of GKA, who made the commendations in a press statement issued in Kumasi, said the announcement by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) was encouraging.

The NHIA said kidney patients between the ages of 19 and 59 will receive two free dialysis sessions per month at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital, Tamale Teaching hospital, Ho Teaching hospital and the Effia Nkwanta Regional hospital.

The Association said while it was applauding the government for this temporary relief which would help keep some patients alive for the next six months, it would be very appropriate for the government to make it permanent to cover all categories of patients as had been established in some African countries such as Cameroun, Cote D’Ivoire, Kenya, Tanzania and Sudan.

The Association also urged the government to urgently attend to the draft legislative framework for organ transplant which had been submitted to it, so it could be passed by the current parliament.

It said organ transplant was the ultimate and most cost-effective kidney replacement therapy.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

