Ho MCE charges contractors to deliver quality work

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, June 5, GNA – Mr Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has charged contractors working on projects within the Municipality to prioritise quality work.

The MCE was speaking after inspecting the progress of work on Cemetery Junction-New Barrack Town road, Bob Coffie Street, Togbe Howusu Street, and Togbe Anikpi Crescent.

Mr Bosson also inspected the progress of work on the astroturf at Dave, a suburb of Ho, which was awarded to Banstead Construction Limited, and is expected to be completed in six months.

He said Ho Municipal had two significant industries-sports and creative arts- however, they were under-utilised.

The MCE said these sectors offered a wealth of prospects, thus the purpose of the astroturf was to stimulate the local sports sector.

Mr Selorm Kwame Dewotor, Project Manager of Banstead Construction Limited, assured the MCE of delivery of quality work on schedule.

Togbe Anikpi III, Divisional Chief of Ho-Heve, praised the MCE for the project, pointing out that they had longed for it in the past and numerous promises were made to them, but nothing was done.

He expressed his admiration for the job’s advancement and urged the contractor to ensure timely and high-quality work delivery.

Togbe said they would monitor the work to make sure it was done according to the specifications to ensure value for money.

