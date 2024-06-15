Patient abandoned in bush: Medical Director relieved of post pending investigation

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, June 15, GNA – The Medical Director of the Trauma and Specialist Hospital at Winneba in the Central Region, has been temporarily relieved of his post pending outcome of investigations into alleged abandonment of a patient in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi.

A five-member committee set up by the Ghana Health Service will conduct independent enquiry into the matter for the Service to take appropriate action.

The Committee is made up of the Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Health Service; Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon from the Ridge Hospital; Representative from the Ministry of Health; Representative from the Social Welfare Department, and a senior Nurse Manager.

A letter signed by Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General, Ghana Health Service and addressed to Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, the Minister of Health, said the Committee was set up to ensure credibility and unfettered access to all relevant information.

It said an emergency meeting was held on Friday, June 14, 2024, at the Ghana Health Service Headquarters with the Medical Director of the Hospital who confirmed the occurrence of the event reported in the media except the surrounding facts which appeared different from what was reported.

The letter assured the Minister that appropriate action would be taken at the end of the enquiry to ensure that any persons connected with the unfortunate incident were brought to book.

Terms of reference of the Committee are to establish the identity and background of the patient at the centre of the matter; to look into and report on all relevant events leading to the admission of the patient at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

It is also to enquire into the diagnosis and management of the patient at the Hospital; outline and report on all processes leading to the discharge and conveyance of the patient from the Trauma Hospital to Ojobi township.

The Committee would also identify all persons involved in the discharge process and transportation of the patient from the Hospital to Ojobi and their respective roles; outline gaps identified in the admission, management and discharge of the patient and make appropriate recommendations for their rectification and report on any other issue relevant to the subject matter.

