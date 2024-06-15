Affirmative Action Bill (Gender Equality) Bill, 2024 laid in Parliament

By Iddi Yire

Accra, June 15, GNA – The much-awaited Affirmative Action (Gender Equality) Bill, 2024, has been laid before Parliament and read for the first time.

It is a Bill to provide for Affirmative Action for Gender Equality in the Public and Private sectors and Correlated Purposes.

The Bill, which was laid by Mr. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip and New Patriotic Party NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, on behalf of the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, aims to promote a progressive active participation of women in public life from a minimum of 30 per cent to 50 per cent by 2030.

After the Bill was laid and read for the first time, Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin referred it to the Select Committee on Gender, Children and Social Welfare for consideration and report to the House.

GNA

