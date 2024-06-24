PATH, partners commemorate Olympic Day in Ghana  

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kodie (Ash), June 24, GNA – PATH, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to achieving health equity, in collaboration with Ghana National Olympic Committee and the International Olympic Committee through its Olympism365 Programme, have commemorated Olympic Day in Ghana.

The celebration was held with sports and health activities in the Afigya Kwabre South District as part of the Community Sport and Health Cooperation Initiative, which focuses on the role of the community in promoting healthy lives.

The initiative also seeks to achieve the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) target of a 15 per cent relative reduction in the global prevalence of physical inactivity.

Ghana is one of five countries that are part of this groundbreaking collaboration that aims to strengthen ties between the sports and health sectors by implementing co-created sport-based community programmes.

These programmes, jointly delivered by health and sports stakeholders, will increase participation in organised community sports and enhance health and well-being.

“Let’s move to advocate for increased physical activity and contribute to the reduction of the burden of non-communicable diseases in Ghana,” is the theme for the 2024 celebration, which aims to inspire people around the world to make time for daily physical activity.

A statement issued by PATH Ghana and copied to the Ghana News Agency in commemoration of the day, said that regular physical activity helps to prevent non-communicable diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes and some cancers, the importance of living an active and healthy lifestyle could not be over-emphasised.

The statement signed by Dr. Robert Yeboah, Senior Technical Advisor, Non-Communicable Diseases, PATH Ghana, said research has shown that just 30 minutes of physical activity or exercise a day, has significant health benefits for hearts, bodies and minds.

It said non-communicable diseases (NCDs) continue to burden health systems, with insufficiently active individuals facing a 20 per cent to 30 per cent increased risk of premature death.

Integrated community-based sports and health programmes are powerful tools to increase physical activity, prevent NCDs, and improve overall health, according to the statement.

Olympic Day is a celebration of sport, health, and being together and was first observed in 1948.

It invites everyone around the world to be active and move together with purpose on June 23, every year.

GNA

