Lilwin’s ‘A Country Called Ghana’ movie to be screened at Nollywood Film Festival in Germany 

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 24, GNA – Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lilwin’ will have his movie ’A Country Called Ghana’ screened at the Nollywood Film Festival in Germany.



This announcement comes after the film was nominated for the Nollywood Film Festival Germany, which would take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024.



It would be the first time the film would be seen outside of Ghana, following its successful premieres in Accra and Kumasi last month.



The National Theatre, which hosted the maiden premiere, was packed to the rafters as viewers were captivated by the intricacies of Ghanaian indigenous culture.



The Kumasi premiere was also massively attended by some musicians, politicians, and other film industry professionals who showed their support for famed actor Lilwin, who was one of the lead characters.



The movie placed a special focus on the need for Ghanaians to preserve special artefacts that showcase our culture and not sell them out, regardless of the prize being offered.



The two-hour movie also delivered some hilarious moments, with some actors including Ramsey Nou

