“I will ensure that all young persons in Anyaa-Sowutoum are well educated” — Emmanuel Tobbin 

By Christiana Afua Nyarko, GNA

Accra, June 24, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Tobbin, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Anyaa-Sowutoum says he will ensure that all children in his constituency receive education when voted as a Member of Parliament (MP).

Mr Tobbin, during an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said he believed that education was a means of bridging the gap between the rich and the poor hence his pledge.

He said he had already started the process and hoped to continue when given the political mandate.

“For the youth, I am looking at education. It is the only thing that brings equality to the poor and the rich so I would do all that I can to make sure that all children in Anyaa-Sowutoum are well educated. Of course we have started already. This year, I paid for the mock examination for public school children in the whole constituency,” he said.

When asked about what inspired the former Church of Pentecost elder to contest for the Anyaa-Sowutoum seat after the January NPP parliamentary primaries, he said his love for God inspired by his faith as a Christian and his desire to become ‘an agent of development” to help his community fueled his quest.

“When you are a person of God and you love God, you help people just like God does. When you choose to serve the people, it is like doing the work of God.

Personally, I believe it should be the Christian and Muslim communities who have to take the mantle of leadership and make it a better place to live,” he told the GNA.

The businessman turned politician, said he was a “selfless person” eager to help the constituency attain higher heights in development.

He added that, he would support women, particularly mothers with loans and training to improve their businesses.

Profile of Emmanuel Tobbin

Emmanuel Tobbin is an entrepreneur, with over 200 staff on the payroll of his Ascot Pharmaceutical company.

Before that, he was an elder of the Awoshie branch of the Church of Pentecost.

He has served as a member of the Council of Elders of the NPP in the constituency and is currently the chairperson of the Council of Patrons.

Born to Mr Charles Kwaku Tobbin and the late Margarette Grace Badu Tobbin on 29th October,1974, He is the ninth amongst eleven children.

Mr Emmanuel Tobbin hails from Awudua, near Tarkwa in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

Mr Emmanuel Tobbin is married to Leticia Tobbin and together, they have two children.

If voted to become an MP on December 7, 2024, he would represent over 330,000 people in the constituency located within the Ga-Central Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

GNA

