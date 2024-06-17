Oti Minister urges Muslims to be agents of peace and development 

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Jun 17, GNA – Mr Daniel Machator, the Oti Regional Minister, has urged Muslims, especially the youth, to remain agents of peace, love, and development in the Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region.

The Minister, speaking at the Eid Al-Adha celebration in the Municipality, emphasised the importance of peace in the development of a society and called with peaceful coexistence.

He also acknowledged the vital role Muslims play in promoting peace and stability and the development of the country, saying this cannot be sacrificed for violence at any point in time.

The Minister further noted the good initiatives brought by the NPP led by President Akufo-Addo’s government, which the Muslim community had benefited from and urged them to give Dr Mamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party and Hajia Sherifa Sekyere-Tijani, the parliamentary candidate for Nkwanta South, the chance on December 7.

“You must exhibit the attitude of peace in your daily activities because we don’t always speak about peace when the mind does otherwise, therefore let us all come together and allow the needed peace to prevail in Nkwanta for development to come our way,” he said.

Mr Geoffrey Kini, the Member of Parliament for Nkwanta South Constituency, advised the youth not to allow themselves to be used by any political party.

The MP assured the people of Nkwanta South a peaceful election from his party hence the youth must support in their own way to make it a reality.

GNA

