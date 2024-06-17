Government completes one district one warehouse at Krachi East 

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Dambai (O/R) June 17, GNA – Government has constructed 1,000 metric ton grains receptacle under its flagship project, “One District-One Warehouse” programme in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The said facility is to enable farmers in the Municipality store their produce to prevent post harvest losses and to help food security in the area.

Mr David Ubor Nasandi, a farmer told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that the challenges of storage and other farming activities, which used to cripple their business, would now be a thing of the past.

He said the Municipality has been blessed with two factories, thus “One District-One Factory and One District-One Warehouse.

He noticed that the facilities came at the right time as the production capacity of maize in the Municipality over the years has been increasing.

Mr Fuseini Alhassan Mumuni, another farmer, applauded government and called for farming inputs so they could improve their farming enterprise in the coming years.

Mr Charles Gyamfi Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), assured the farmers of the government’s commitment to fighting food insecurity in the country.

He said President Akufo-Addo was bent on improving the agricultural Sector of the country, adding that, “the warehouse and one district-one factory will improve our food insecurity,” he said.

Mr Boateng said the Municipal Assembly would ensure high maintenance culture of the facility and urged farmers in and around the area to patronize the facility.

He commended the central government for the foresight and said proper usage of such edifice would push the country an inch towards its “Ghana Beyond Aid” agenda.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

