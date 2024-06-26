Opoku-Agyemang to embark on a day’s visit to Abuakwa-North 

Accra, June 26, GNA – Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the Running Mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will on Wednesday embark on a day’s visit to the Abuakwa North Constituency in the Eastern Region.

A statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the Spokesman of the NDC Running Mate, copied to the Ghana News Agency said she would visit a palm oil processing factory which was ravaged by fire recently to encourage the women who work at the place and offer them support on behalf of Mr John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the NDC.

It noted that Prof Opoku-Agyemang would also pay courtesy calls to the Tafohene and the chief of Kukurantumi respectively and return to Accra the same day.

