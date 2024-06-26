Health Minister to ensure completion of Ashanti Regional Hospital 

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Sewua (Ash), June 26, GNA – Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, Minister for Health, has pledged to work closely with contractors and all parties to ensure the completion and operationalization of the Ashanti Regional Hospital at Sewua in the Bosomtwe District.

“We all have a duty to ensure that this facility becomes operational.

We are going to work hard, we have made some calls on the power situation and within 14 days, we expect to complete the power bit in terms of the project.

In 60 days or two months, our expectation is that everything that must be done here is completed and the hospital ready to be used.

Once there is drainage done and the margin of the road is defined, we shouldn’t take forever for the roads linking to the hospital to be fixed,” he stated.

Dr. Okoe-Boye gave the assurance during an interaction with contractors and engineers working on the project site at Sewua.

The Minister is on a three-day working tour of some ongoing and operational health facilities in the Ashanti Region.

He observed that the Sewua Hospital project, which started in 2008 “should run out of excuses by now” adding that “our charge is to finish this project.”

The 250-bed capacity hospital, according to the Health Minister, would bring a lot of relief to facilities, including the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), the second largest referral facility in Ghana, and improve the quality of health services rendered to the clients.

As part of the tour, the Minister visited the Bekwai Municipal Hospital where he interacted with the management of the facility to document needs assessment and suggested workable solutions.

He advised the team at Bekwai to continue rendering quality healthcare to clients they came into contact with.

The Minister will also be visiting other facilities, including the KATH and Kumawu Government Hospital.

