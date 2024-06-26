John Mahama to hold media encounter on July 7 

Accra, June 26, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 elections, will hold a media encounter on Sunday, July 7.

Madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the Spokesperson of the NDC flagbearer, in a statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the major engagement with journalists was the first in a series of similar encounters that Mr Mahama would have with the media before the December elections.

It said it was an opportunity for him to share his vision for Ghana’s future and address important national interest issues.

The statement said the forthcoming media encounter, a testament to Mahama’s unwavering commitment to transparency and dialogue with the people of Ghana, recognizes the crucial role of the media.

It noted that former President Mahama firmly believes that an open and interactive conversation with the media was vital in equipping the Ghanaian people with the information needed to make informed decisions.

The statement urged media houses interested in attending to cover the encounter to send details of the reporter and video operator, where applicable, to [email protected].

GNA

