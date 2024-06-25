“Onyimpon Awards” launched to celebrate people in the creative arts industry 

By Hafsa Obeng/Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, June 25, GNA – The Centre for Communications and Culture (CCC) has launched the “Onyimpon Awards” to celebrate those in the creative arts industry who have dedicated years to perfecting their skills and talents, using music and arts to communicate.

The” Onyimpon Awards”, which was launched in Accra, and seeks to celebrate lifetime achievers in the arts and cultural space, would be held on September 13, 2024.

The Award was launched in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture (MoTAC) the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Ghana Culture Forum (GCF).

Mr Enimil Ashon, Executive Director for CCC, said the day would also be used to commemorate the 125th anniversary of Dr Ephraim Amu, composer of the National Anthem, who was born on that day in 1899.

“In the 70s and 80s, there was the Entertainment Critics & Reviewers Association Of Ghana (ECRAG) Awards, which is the mother of all the arts. Mother in terms of the fact that it is not a single art form that we recognize. We recognise all the art forms, which are a complete creation of the culture of this country,” he said.

Mr John Yaw Agbeko, Chief Director of MoTAC, commended the CCC and its team, indicating that the “Ministry is proud to associate with a scheme like the ‘Onyimpon Award’, adding that it would celebrate the contribution of legends to the world of arts.”

He said the Ministry and the government recognised the importance of arts and culture in nation-building, hence, the need to partner with CCC and GTA to honour the legends artists and icons through the “Onyimpon Awards Scheme”.

Mr Agbeko, who spoke on behalf of the Minister for MoTAC, said the Ministry believed that arts and culture played a significant role in the Ghanaians and in national development, explaining that it determined the “content of our food, clothing, architecture, science, technology and innovation.”

He said the Ministry would not relent in its efforts to make policies that would continue to promote the development of arts and culture “to bring more glory to Mother Ghana.”

“The arts inspire us, challenge us and often compel us to see the world from new perspectives. Artists have used their talents to communicate profound truth, invoke deep emotion and bring beauty into our lives and through their work they have touched others to perceive their own artistic dreams,” he added.

Mrs Betty Kobi, Marketing Director for GTA, speaking on behalf of Mr Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of GTA, acknowledged the power of creativity in shaping and driving national culture.

She said the Authority’s commitment to promoting and celebrating Ghana’s rich cultural landscape, vibrant attractions, and talented individuals who had made significant contributions to the creative industry.

“This award ceremony is a testament to your hard work, dedication, and passion. As we recognize excellence in culture and creativity, we also reaffirm our commitment to supporting the development of the industry.

“Let us continue to celebrate our culture, support one another, and showcase Ghanaian organizations. Together, we can make the Onyimpon Awards a sustainable success year after year,” Mrs Kobi said.

Mrs Bernice Ann Deh-Kumah, Executive Director of the National Folklore Board, said, “Many have worked, toiled and made sacrifices to bring our heritage sector to where it is today and many today are also giving their best to ensure our heritage and cultural sector is thriving properly preserved for the future generations.”

He said the Board submitted a dossier last year on behalf of Ghana to enlist Highlife Music on the UNESCO Representative List of Humanity, adding that when completed it would place Ghana on the world map as the true home of highlife music, attracting many people from around the world to Ghana boosting tourist visits and deepening the impact of the heritage sector on Ghana’s sustainable development.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

