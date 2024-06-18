Sunyani residency to be transformed into ‘Peaduase Lodge annexe’-Bono Minister 

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, June 18, GNA-Major renovation work has begun at the Sunyani residency to put the official residence of the Bono Regional Minister into good shape.

“We want to turn the residency into a Peduase Lodge annexe”, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the residency.



The GNA noticed that the main official apartment of the Regional Minister had been re-roofed and was undergoing essential rehabilitation works.

Mad Owusu-Banahene said the renovation of the facility was necessary because many of the quarters had been left to deteriorate for years.

Describing its beauty as unparalleled, the Regional Minister said, “We are determined to add up to make the residency more attractive and welcoming like the Peduase Lodge”.

Mad Owusu-Banahene said other facilities and government quarters within the residency would also undergo some renovation works to put the building into good shape. “

Adding up to the beauty and the serene environment will make the residency one of the best good-looking residencies in the country”, the Regional Minister added.

Mad Owusu-Banahene therefore appealed to the entire business community as well as wealthy natives of Bono, home and abroad to support the renovation of the residency.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

