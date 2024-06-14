NPP is using SHS students to gain cheap political popularity in Ashanti – NDC Chairman

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi June 14, GNA – Mr Augustus Nana Kwasi Andrews, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NDC, has accused the NPP of using senior high students in its political campaign to gain cheap popularity in the Ashanti region.

This development, he said, was very worrying, and indicated the desperation of the NPP to create an illusion of popularity, especially for the flag-bearer of the party.

Addressing a press conference in Kumasi to react to the three-day campaign tour of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the Ashanti region, Mr Andrews said the NPP was now busing students to attend its political campaigns under the guise of a so-called youth connect programme.

The Chairman indicated that, the busing of students to the Kumasi Jubilee Park created an impression that the popularity of Dr Bawumia was indeed sinking in the party’s stronghold, the Ashanti region.

According to him, the use of students in political campaign activities raised a fundamental ethical concern regarding the safety of students and the conduciveness of the educational environment.

Mr Andrews said since the laws of Ghana abhorred partisan politics in senior high schools, there was the need to question headmasters of those various schools who released the students for political rally, while they are supposed to be in class learning.

Mr Andrews called on parents to join forces with the NDC to demand answers from the Ghana Education Service for exposing their wards to this needless political danger when school was supposed to be in session.

GNA

