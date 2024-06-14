GPCC Vice President charges youth to be creative 

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, June 14, GNA—The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), has called on the youth to focus their minds and energies on developing creative skills across all sectors of the economy to support the country’s development agenda.

He said the surest way to a sustainable employment path would not be ‘waiting for a job’ but by applying innovative skills and talents to create more decent job opportunities.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih, who is also the General Overseer of the Life International Church, was speaking on this month’s theme of the church “A Month of New Creative Realities”, at Achimota, in Accra on Thursday.

“The youth should use their creative ideas to help speed up Ghana’s developmental agenda,” he said.

Rt Rev. Dr Kisseih urged them to embrace innovation and entrepreneurship so as to contribute meaningfully to national development and attain dignified life for themselves and their families in the various fields of study.

He said graduates across the world, especially in low-income and even some advanced countries, desired to get a job immediately after school.

The GPCC First Vice President said these were a few courageous ones he applauded for daring to venture into the unknown and embrace innovations that became outstanding and successful in their respective fields.

He noted that such people were those who invented new business and technology, and proffered solutions to myriads of challenges facing the world.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Kisseih encouraged Ghanaians, particularly the youth, to have the mindset of being innovative and entrepreneurial, rather than depending on others for jobs and livelihoods.

