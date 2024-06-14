Fire safety: Fire Service sensitises Beyond the Word Ministry staff  

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), June 14, GNA – The Nkwanta South Municipal Fire Service has a sensitised staff of Beyond the Word Ministry on fire safety measures.

The sensitisation was part of their institutional engagement in the Municipality in reducing fire outbreaks in both corporate institutions and industries in the area.

Mr. John Sonutse, Nkwanta South Municipal Fire Service Safety Officer, took the participants through topics, including types of fire outbreaks, causes, preventive measures and the use of fire extinguishers.

He also took them through first aid firefighting equipment for timely intervention during fire outbreaks both at home and the workplace.

Mr. Sonutse urged the participants to take the training seriously and always take fire safety into consideration in their daily activities.

Mr. James Afriyie, Nkwanta South Municipal Fire Public Relations Officer, advised that all electrical cords must be properly checked and worn-out electrical components replaced to avoid any triggers that might cause fire outbreaks.

Mr. Bright Kwadwo Owusu Nyasemhwe, the Chief Executive Officer of Beyond the Word Ministry, appreciated the effort of the fire service officers on the training and assured them of the Institution’s commitment in ensuring that all safety measures on fire outbreaks w

