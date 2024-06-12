NHIA releases GHS300 million for claims payment to healthcare facilities 

Accra, June 12.GNA – The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has disbursed about GHS300 million as claims payment to healthcare facilities across the country.

The payment covers claims vetted for higher tier facilities up to January 2024.

In a press release issued in Accra on Wednesday, Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, Acting Chief Executive of the Authority, said for lower tier facilities, the payments were within the acceptable three-month debt period.

The release said the payment of claims underscored the Authority’s commitment to ensuring the smooth operation of healthcare services and the sustainability of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

“The timely disbursement aims to enhance the quality of care provided to all NHIS members

and support the operational needs of healthcare providers,” it said.

The release said the NHIA appreciated the cooperation and patience of all healthcare providers and assured them of its continuous efforts to improve the efficiency and timeliness of claims processing and payments.

