Black Stars arrive in Bamako for 2026 World Cup qualifiers  

Accra, June 05, GNA – The Black Stars have arrived in Bamako for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Matchday 3 qualifier against the Eagles of Mali on Thursday, June 6.

The Stars departed Accra at 5pm and arrived in Bamako around 19:00Hrs GMT via ASKY Airlines after training in Accra for five days in readiness for the crucial Group I clash.

It is a must win for the Stars who are looking forward to top the group to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing to Comoros in November last year.

All the 26 players invited by Coach Otto Addo made the trip.

They were Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Fredrick Asare, Joseph Wollacott, Alidu Seidu, Tariq Lamptey, Salisu Mohammed, Jerome Opoku, Alexander Djiku, Abdul Mumin, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Gideon Mensah, Ebenezer Annan, Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, Ibrahim Sulemana, Edmund Addo, Elisha Owusu and Abu Francis.

The rest were, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukari, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ibrahim Osman, Kamal Deen Sulemana and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

A win for the stars would enhance their chances of qualifying out of the group to the global football festival.

