Next NDC Government will improve free SHS — Opoku-Agyemang

Accra, June 27, GNA – Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the Running Mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has assured Ghanaians that the Free Secondary Education Policy will not be abolished by the next NDC Government.

She urged Ghanaians to disregard the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government’s propaganda that the next Mahama administration would cancel the policy.

A statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, Spokesman of the NDC Running Mate, copied to the Ghana News Agency said Prof Opoku-Agyemang stated this in her address to NDC members and supporters at New Tafo Zongo as part of her one-day tour of the Abuakwa North Constituency in the Eastern Region.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang said the NDC would not cancel the free education policy which started as progressively free under the Mahama administration.

“They are going round peddling falsehood that Mahama will cancel Free SHS. It is not true. Mahama is not a wicked person to cancel the policy”, she said.

She noted that the next NDC administration would rather improve the free education system by working hard to ease congestion in schools and provide learning materials and adequate food for students.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

