Ghana Immigration Service sensitizes Golf City residents on security issues 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Gold City, June 27, GNA – The Ghana Immigration Service, Kpone district has sensitised Golf City residents on security issues to equip them in identifying threats and reporting them.

The sensitization formed part of a community engagement organised by Mr Isaac

Newton Tetteh, the Assembly Member of the Nmlitsakpo Electoral Area to discuss social, economic, security and other concerns in the community.

The meeting focused on the need for landlords to demand state permits from foreigners before giving their spaces for them as well as check their business operating permits to know if they were legally allowed to operate businesses in the country.

Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) Janet Owusu Acquaye encouraged the residents to prioritize their personal safety, as well as that of the community and the country, irrespective of their financial challenges to check for valid documents from foreigners.

DSI Acquaye urged them to be security alert and identify suspicious people within the locality and if possible, report to security officials to avert possible terrorist attacks.

She mentioned that security was a shared responsibility and therefore appealed to the residents to help safeguard national peace and harmony.

Mr. Isaac Newton Tetteh, the assemblyman for the area, thanked the immigration officers for the security education as according to him it would help in the security situation in the community.

He said the Golf City Community Association Annex B had been revamped to ensure the initiation of some self-helped developmental projects.

He commended residents for agreeing to construct drainages in the area to reduce flooding in the communities, especially in the rainy season.

