Zenith Bank locks up 5-year partnership Agreement with WAEC

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, June 27, GNA – The Zenith Bank (Ghana) Ltd has signed a contract with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to sponsor the Overall Best WASSCE Candidate award for the next five years in demonstrating its commitment towards celebrating academic excellence.

Prior to the signing of the new agreement, which spans 2024 to 2028, the Bank sponsored the Overall Best WASSCE Candidate award for the years, 2020, 2021 and 2022, presenting each winner with a laptop and a cash prize of GHC30,000.

At the 2023 awards ceremony in Accra, Mr Henry Chinedu Onwuzurigbo, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank (Ghana) Ltd, presented the Overall Best WASSCE Candidate, Mr Leonard Kofi Marton Amo-Kodieh, a former student of the St. James Seminary SHS in Sunyani, with a laptop and cash prize of GH¢30,000 for his exceptional performance in the WASSCE for scoring straight ‘A1’s in all subjects.

Mr Amo-Kodieh who is currently studying Human Biology at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), also received a plaque and desk top computer for his alma mater, St. James Seminary SHS in Sunyani.

The second Best WASSCE Candidate award went to Dzandu Selorm, a former student of the Labone Senior High School and currently studying Human at KNUST.

He also received a certificate, cash prize, a laptop as well as a plaque and desktop computer for his alma mater, Labone Senior High School in Accra.

Another former student of the St. James Seminary SHS in Sunyani, Daniel Asenso-Gyambibi, took the third Best WASSCE Candidate award receiving a cash prize, laptop, and certificate while his alma mater, St. James Seminary SHS in Sunyani also received a plaque and a desk top computer.

Mr. Onwuzurigbo said the sponsorship of the award forms part of Zenith Bank Ghana’s commitment of investing in education.

“We believe in investing in the future leaders of the country by recognizing and rewarding academic excellence. This sponsorship reflects our dedication to supporting the educational achievements of young individuals, ensuring they have the encouragement and resources needed to succeed,” he said.

He indicated that by recognising and rewarding academic excellence, the Bank believes it will not only encourage students to strive for greatness but also help build a brighter future for the country.

“This sponsorship underscores the Bank’s mission of investing in the best people while fostering educational achievement, promoting lifelong learning, and supporting the aspirations of young scholars,” he added.

Mrs. Wendy Addy-Lamptey, Head of the National Office of the West African Examinations Council, expressed WAEC’s appreciation for the Bank’s sponsorship of the Overall Best WASSCE Candidate award for a 5-year period, adding that all three candidates from Ghana also swept all the awards at the International Excellence Awards for WASSCE (SC) held in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education, also congratulated the students for their exceptional performance in the WASSCE.

He highlighted government’s investments in education at the secondary school level which had contributed significantly to improve WASSCE results over the years.

GNA

